Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 308.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 28.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $512.15 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $503.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.25. The company has a market cap of $225.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

