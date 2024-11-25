Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $3.62 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 703.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 272.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $379,689,000 after buying an additional 1,227,318 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 19,878.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,856,000 after acquiring an additional 891,555 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,636,000 after acquiring an additional 520,536 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 170.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 464,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after purchasing an additional 458,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $242.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

