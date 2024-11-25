Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $4.38 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

