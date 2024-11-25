Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 5,493 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $230.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.96. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $157.48 and a 1-year high of $233.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

