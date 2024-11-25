Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 19.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 523,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,879,000 after buying an additional 85,207 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at about $4,270,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3,731.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 117.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David R. Vetter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $2,462,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,174,156.34. This trade represents a 23.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $769,689.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,664.63. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,645 shares of company stock worth $8,414,329 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX stock opened at $118.82 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average of $119.66. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.70%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

