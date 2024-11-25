Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $4.14 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,340,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 234,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Bank of America started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $86.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.17. Edison International has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.50%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

