Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Enerflex Stock Up 1.9 %

TSE:EFX opened at C$13.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.45 and a twelve month high of C$13.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.34.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.