Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) EVP Sells $155,311.20 in Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) EVP Robin Vauth sold 4,070 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $155,311.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,827 shares in the company, valued at $374,998.32. This represents a 29.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robin Vauth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66.

ENR opened at $38.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc grew its position in Energizer by 33.0% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 220.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Energizer by 31.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 25,732 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 29.0% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 40,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 384,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

