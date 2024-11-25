EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.12% of EnerSys worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in EnerSys by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $97.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $112.53.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,123.20. This trade represents a 7.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ENS. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

