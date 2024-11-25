Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.50. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 500,973 shares trading hands.
Equinox Gold Stock Down 2.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.84 million. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.