Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.50. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 500,973 shares trading hands.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.84 million. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,121,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,549,000 after buying an additional 2,954,174 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 35.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 18,050,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after purchasing an additional 943,855 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,953,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after buying an additional 3,162,992 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.