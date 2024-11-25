Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $122.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $116.55. The company has a market cap of $536.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

