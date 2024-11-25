Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $119.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

NYSE:FRT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.31. 81,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average of $109.05.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,994,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,565,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,732,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

