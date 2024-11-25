FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

FibroGen Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FGEN opened at $0.40 on Friday. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $46.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in FibroGen by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 860,854 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

