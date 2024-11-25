First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.26 and last traded at $83.23, with a volume of 1677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.15.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 15.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after buying an additional 44,297 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $862,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 199.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 30.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.