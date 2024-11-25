First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 79,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,228. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

