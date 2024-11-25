Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $221.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.42 and a 52 week high of $222.05.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.29.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

