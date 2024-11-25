Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Billion Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404,263 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $1,750,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,454,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.60 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

