Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.35 Billion Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Intuitive Surgical worth $2,349,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,052,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,209,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $547.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.50 and a 12 month high of $552.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $504.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total transaction of $145,230.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,816.73. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,595. This represents a 88.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,539 shares of company stock valued at $26,112,364. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.