Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 239,392 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,359,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,392 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $769,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after buying an additional 3,164,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,803,000 after buying an additional 246,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 26.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,950,000 after acquiring an additional 673,172 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

