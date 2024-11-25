Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.41. 13,162,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 53,900,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14,373.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,830,000 after buying an additional 8,824,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 112.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $55,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

