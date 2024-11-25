Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.41.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $90.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,002.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

