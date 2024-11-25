Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Position Decreased by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,463 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
