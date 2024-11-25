Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240,639 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 546.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $750,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,943.74. This trade represents a 24.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.6 %

GPK stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

