Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.62 Million Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.71% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 393.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EQL stock opened at $131.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $382.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $104.55 and a 12 month high of $131.95.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

