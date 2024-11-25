Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,074 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 50,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $3,021,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 68,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. This trade represents a 15.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,147 shares of company stock worth $26,643,598 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $90.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $53.93 and a 1 year high of $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

