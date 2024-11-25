GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,221,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,702,000 after purchasing an additional 648,547 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,499,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,398,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,140,000 after buying an additional 240,766 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,162,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $79,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE GXO opened at $60.47 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

