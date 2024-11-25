Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 207 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $36,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 357.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $2,877,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $750.44 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $865.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $870.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $712.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

