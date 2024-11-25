Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 10,106 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $9,314,959.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,615. This trade represents a 91.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.66.

View Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $129.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $132.65.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.