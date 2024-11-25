Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 0.9% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $644.36.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $565.07 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.52 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.63.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.