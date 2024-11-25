Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $9.93 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,814 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $840,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843,146 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5,231.5% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,935,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,524.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,087,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,340,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 86,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $4,964,318.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,314 shares in the company, valued at $21,001,901.86. The trade was a 19.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,059,857.14. The trade was a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 342,858 shares of company stock worth $19,661,157. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $58.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $233.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.67%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.