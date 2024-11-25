Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,227.37 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $914.50 and a 12 month high of $1,255.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,179.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,102.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.