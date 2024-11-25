Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 13,347 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 680.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 834,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,832,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 682,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $82.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

GEHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

