Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
NYSE HVT.A opened at $22.27 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $365.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
