Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 1.9 %

HTLF stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $69.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $272.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 67.04%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,161.12. The trade was a 27.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2,193.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

