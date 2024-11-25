Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after purchasing an additional 777,103 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after acquiring an additional 406,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,616,000 after purchasing an additional 400,565 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $35,038,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 809.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 154,090 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,287.76. The trade was a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,405 shares of company stock valued at $94,817,966. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $244.70 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $244.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

