Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $27.04 Million Stock Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Dorchester Minerals comprises approximately 0.4% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 1.89% of Dorchester Minerals worth $27,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 73,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 14.2% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 60,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $34.50 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.02% and a return on equity of 48.81%. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.996 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 143.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 3,218 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $104,906.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,640. This trade represents a 4.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

