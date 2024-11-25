Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 37 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Markel Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after purchasing an additional 57,528 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 156,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,596,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,759.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,597.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,586.16. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,342.66 and a 52 week high of $1,764.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

