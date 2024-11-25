H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,057 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 47.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 132,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,354 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. The trade was a 30.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,332,168.83. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $68.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.04). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

