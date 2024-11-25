Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFI opened at $46.07 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $47.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

