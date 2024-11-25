Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 498 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of SEA by 213.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Bank of America raised their price target on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

SEA Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SEA stock opened at $113.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average of $81.22. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.