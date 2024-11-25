Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,921 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 891.2% during the second quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,009.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HEFA opened at $35.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

