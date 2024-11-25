Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the second quarter worth $3,254,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the second quarter worth $695,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the second quarter worth $304,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the second quarter worth $153,000.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EIPI opened at $20.65 on Monday. FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11.

