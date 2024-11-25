Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAH opened at $149.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $190.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

