IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Lifted by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after purchasing an additional 177,226 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 406,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,493 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $417.24 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

