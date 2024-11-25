ImmunityBio’s (IBRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

IBRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.99. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 16.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 8.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ImmunityBio by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 22.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

