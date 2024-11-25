Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) CEO Clay B. Siegall Purchases 66,057 Shares

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 66,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $630,183.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,511.22. This trade represents a 15.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.98. 351,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,478. The company has a market cap of $685.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. Immunome, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $30.96.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 18.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 34.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens began coverage on Immunome in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunome currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

