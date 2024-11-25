Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $11.10. Immunome shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 336,877 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CTO Philip Tsai acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $198,030.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,030. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Lechleider acquired 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $149,831.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 66,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $630,183.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,511.22. This trade represents a 15.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Immunome Trading Up 11.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Immunome by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Immunome by 10.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,971,000 after buying an additional 324,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 113.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,425,000 after buying an additional 1,194,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunome by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 279,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Immunome by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,774 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

