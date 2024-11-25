Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,310 shares in the company, valued at $22,265,500. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $3,069,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,643,080.28. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,000 shares of company stock worth $8,990,990 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,145,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

