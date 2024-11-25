Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 2,943 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 30.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.