Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 2,943 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 30.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Super Micro Computer Price Performance
Shares of SMCI opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 2 Solar Stocks to Watch as Election Sparks Uncertainty
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Top 3 ETFs for Bullish Investors Post-Election
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- What to Expect from CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Market’s Take
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.