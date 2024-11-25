Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,774,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,274,000 after purchasing an additional 466,757 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,976,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,669,000 after buying an additional 360,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after buying an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $514.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The stock has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.